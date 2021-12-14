The Nelsonville City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consider adoption of a resolution requesting the Athens County Prosecutor to prosecute the removal proceedings of Gregory Smith. The subject matter of this Special Meeting is limited to consideration and adoption of this resolution.
The second resolution meeting will take place on Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.