The Nelsonville City Council will hold a regular council meeting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made in person or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1PM, Monday, February 28, 2022. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
