The City Council for the city of Nelsonville will be holding its Regular Council meetings the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers for 2020.
Scheduled dates are as follows:
- Jan. 13
- Jan. 27
- Feb. 10
- Feb. 24
- March 9
- March 23
- April 13
- April 27
- May 11
- May 25
- June 8
- June 22
- July 13
- July 27
- Aug. 10
- Aug. 24
- Sept. 14
- Oct. 12
- Oct. 26
- Nov. 9
- Nov. 23
- Dec. 14
- Dec. 28
