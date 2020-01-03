The City Council for the city of Nelsonville will be holding its Regular Council meetings the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers for 2020.

Scheduled dates are as follows:

  • Jan. 13
  • Jan. 27
  • Feb. 10
  • Feb. 24
  • March 9
  • March 23
  • April 13
  • April 27
  • May 11
  • May 25
  • June 8
  • June 22
  • July 13
  • July 27
  • Aug. 10
  • Aug. 24
  • Sept. 14
  • Oct. 12
  • Oct. 26
  • Nov. 9
  • Nov. 23
  • Dec. 14
  • Dec. 28
