The City of Nelsonville, City Council will hold a virtual public hearing on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. The public hearing is being held to review, and accept evidence on council member Greg Smith, regarding section 11.08 of the Nelsonville City Charter.

The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

