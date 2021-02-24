The Nelsonville City Council will hold a special Council meeting on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and have the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract for refuge and recycling services. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). The public is invited and encouraged to attend virtually online.
Trending Now
-
Nelsonville City Council finds Smith to not be continuous resident; immediately suspends him as member
-
One arrested in catalytic converter theft case; police say suspect sold $76,000 in converters
-
George Bateman: Bulletproof Sheriff
-
Pizza Cottage location to open in former Ruby Tuesday
-
Three arrested in Coolville following drug trafficking investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.