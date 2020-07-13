The Nelsonville City Council will hold a special Council meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. via a virtual meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to interview candidates for the open Council seats. There will be an executive session and there is the possibility of action in open session after the interviews. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). The public is invited and encouraged to attend virtually online.

