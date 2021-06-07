The Nelsonville City Council will hold a virtual special Council meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is for the consideration of an ordinance to authorize the signing of a contract with AT&T for the moving of lines so the sewer plant project may begin; and to rescind the removal of Gregory Smith from the City of Nelsonville City Council.
The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). The public is invited and encouraged to attend virtually online.
