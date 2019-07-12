NELSONVILLE — The City of Nelsonville has several upcoming governmental meetings planned.
The Recreation Committee will meet on July 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss Polley Park improvements. The meeting will be held at Polley Park.
The City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will host three upcoming meetings:
- Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m., to discuss the 2020 City Budget
- Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m., to discuss the 2020 City Budget and Chamber of Commerce and Parade of the Hills
- Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., to discuss the 2020 City Budget
