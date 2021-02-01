– The City of Nelsonville Utilities Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss City’s trash contract.
– The City of Nelsonville Judiciary Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss City Council conduct.
– The City of Nelsonville Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 8 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss Polley Park and Nelson Commons Park Projects.
The public may not attend any of these meetings in person. The meetings will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.