The City of Nelsonville Utilities Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss City’s trash contract.

The City of Nelsonville Judiciary Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss City Council conduct.

The City of Nelsonville Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 8 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss Polley Park and Nelson Commons Park Projects.

The public may not attend any of these meetings in person. The meetings will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

