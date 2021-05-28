The City of Nelsonville announces that all City offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. City offices will re-open for business on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 for regular business hours.
Nelsonville City offices to be closed for Memorial Day
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
Dove Outreach church minister, congregation member, deny "cult" accusations in Bellar case
-
Sergeant Childs out on $20,000 bond, placed on paid leave
-
Missing Athens County teen escapes reported sex abuse, ‘cult’-like family
-
Athens County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jimmy Childs arrested in connection to Bellar investigation
-
Sheriff's Sergeant appears to have close connection with indicted member of Bellar family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.