The City of Nelsonville announces that all city offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 to honor Nelsonville Police officer Scott Dawley and allow city employees to attend his funeral. City offices will re-open for business on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 for regular business hours.
Nelsonville City offices to close Wednesday for officer funeral
- Cole Behrens Messenger Assistant Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
-
Nelsonville Police officer killed in three-vehicle accident
-
Investigators seeking information about vehicle that killed man on Vore Ridge Road on Friday morning
-
Where is Kyle Bridgeman?
-
Cleveland-area police department donates cruiser to Nelsonville following officer crash death
-
Two Athens residents injured in crash on Radford Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.