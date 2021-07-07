The Nelsonville City Planning Commission will hold a will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6:00PM, at City Hall. Citizens comments may be Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1PM, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
