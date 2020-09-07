The Municipal Civil Service Commission of the City of Nelsonville has an open position available.The Commission is composed of three (3) persons who are appointed by council and serves in the manner provided for in Section 124.40 of the Ohio Revised Code and rules and regulations of the Nelsonville Municipal Civil Service Commission relative to civil service in the City of Nelsonville. Terms last one year, and the commission meets on an as-needed basis.
Send letters of interest to Scott Frank, Nelsonville City Manager, at citymanager@cityofnelsonville.com or mail to 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.