The Municipal Civil Service Commission of the City of Nelsonville has an open position available.The Commission is composed of three (3) persons who are appointed by council and serves in the manner provided for in Section 124.40 of the Ohio Revised Code and rules and regulations of the Nelsonville Municipal Civil Service Commission relative to civil service in the City of Nelsonville. Terms last one year, and the commission meets on an as-needed basis.

Send letters of interest to Scott Frank, Nelsonville City Manager, at citymanager@cityofnelsonville.com or mail to 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

