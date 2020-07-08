The Nelsonville City Council Police and Fire Committee will meet Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the City Code and Nelsonville Police procedures.

The Nelsonville City Council Finance Committee will meet Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. to discuss the city's finances.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the public may not attend the meetings in person. The meetings will be livestreamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

