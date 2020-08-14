The Nelsonville City Council Police and Fire Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. to discuss personnel and procedures.

The Nelsonville City Council Utility Committee will also meet Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, following the Police and Committee meeting at 8 p.m. The purpose of the meeting

is to discuss trash contracts and utility issues.

Due to the pandemic, the public may not attend the meetings in person. The meetings will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

