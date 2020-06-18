Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn’s Community Justice Program, in coordination with Health Recovery Services and Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank’s Office, will host a Nelsonville Community Treatment Day this Friday, June 19, 2020.
Residents are invited to come to the Rocky Brands Community Hall between the hours of 10-11:30 a.m. to participate. Anyone who attends will be assessed for substance abuse/mental health counseling and scheduled to begin counseling if needed. There will also be resources at the Community Treatment Day to assist in detox services. You do not have to be involved in the criminal justice system to get the help you need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.