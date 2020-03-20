Nelsonville City Council announces that due to Governor DeWine declaring a state of emergency and the Ohio Department of Health’s order limiting and/or prohibiting mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Nelsonville City Council will postpone meeting until April 13, 2020, when there is another scheduled council meeting.
