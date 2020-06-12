The Nelsonville City Council will hold a special Council meeting on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. via a virtual meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to hold the final round of interviews for City Manager candidates. The interviews will take place during executive session and the final vote will take place in open session. City Council will also consider the following legislation:

  • A Resolution necessary pursuant to House Bill 481
  • Amendments to the 2020 appropriations ordinance
  • Ordinance to adopt water park fees
  • Ordinance declaring 253 Meyers Street dangerous and unsafe

The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). The public is invited and encouraged to attend virtually online.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments