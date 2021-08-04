The Nelsonville Water Department has issued a boil order for High Street Between Campbell Street and Harper Way. The reason for this boil order was to repair a leak on the mainline.
When a boil order is in effect, we ask those affected to boil their drinking and cooking water for three minutes before being consumed.
This boil order is in effect until further notice, unless notified otherwise.
