The City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the city’s finances. The public may not attend the meeting in person.
The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).
