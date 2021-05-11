The Nelsonville Green Team is looking for volunteers who are 18 years or older and willing and able to help and possibly make a commitment to volunteer once a month for various green up projects around Nelsonville. Volunteers will need to physically able to pull weeds and perform general clean up tasks.
The Nelsonville Green Team’s second project will be on Saturday, May 15 and 22 at 10 a.m. The group will be doing much needed clean up around US Route 33 entrance and exit ramps in the City. With Memorial Day and alumni weekend approaching and it would be wonderful for the City to look it’s best.
Persons interested in volunteering will meet on the Public Square at 10 a.m. to organize into work sections. Volunteers need to bring their own gloves and garden tools. We recommend volunteers have their names on any gloves and tools.
Anyone having questions can contact Nan Shafer by Email at Nanniegoat811@hotmail. We look forward to a great turn out.
