The city of Nelsonville will host an equipment auction. All bids start April 17, 2020 and end May 4, 2020, 4 p.m. All bids can be submitted by email to citymanager@cityofnelsonville.com or by dropping off bids at the water payment drop box located at 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764
All bids must include the following information: Full name; contact information (phone number and address); item being bid on; and the bid amount
Contact 740-753-1314 for questions.
Items included in the auction are:
- 2002 Dodge Ram 2500, 77,000 miles, needs new battery. Starting bid: $150
- 2000 SRW Super Duty Ford F250, 167,000 miles, utilities bed; will need transmission and tires. Starting bid: $150.
- Three street light poles, 40 feet, aluminum. Each pole sold separately, starting bid $50.
