The Nelsonville Water Department will be replacing fire hydrants that will shut off water service to Pinegrove Drive and Walnut Street from Second Street to Burr Oak Boulevard on both sides of the street Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the replacement is completed. Once water service is restored a boil order will be in effect for the same area.
When a boil order is in effect, we ask all who are affected to boil their cooking and drinking water for three minutes before being consumed.
The boil order will be in effect until further notice, unless notified otherwise.
