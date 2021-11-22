Fall leaf pick up has been suspended in Nelsonville through Friday, Nov. 26, due to staffing issues. Leaf pick up will resume after Nov. 26 and run until Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Follow these steps for curbside leaf pick-up.
- Rake leaves to curbside; do not include branches, sticks, grass clippings or tall grass. These can clog and damage the equipment and cause delays. City crews will not be raking any leaves.
- Do not rake leaves into the street. This can clog storm drains.
- Do not pile leaves around fire hydrants, street signs or utility poles.
- Do not park in front of leaf piles on pick-up days.
- When your leaves are curbside and ready, schedule curbside leaf pick-up by using Nelsonville’s “TextMyGov.” Text “Hi” to 740-265-3858 and a series of texts will guide you through the reporting process, or call 740-753-1314 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
