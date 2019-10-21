An Athens County grand jury has indicted a Nelsonville man on 32 charges of human trafficking, rape and pornography involving a minor, among other allegations.
Michael Stephen Ray Bedunah II, 38, was indicted by the grand jury on Oct. 18 and is being held in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
The indictment includes the following charges:
- Human trafficking
- Eight counts of rape
- Four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
- Two counts of corrupting another with drugs
- Two counts of gross sexual imposition
- 10 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance
- Five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person
The indictment was announced by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Bedunah will appear at an Athens County Common Pleas Court arraignment on Oct. 30.
The case was reportedly investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the prosecutor’s offices of Athens and Meigs counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.