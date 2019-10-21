An Athens County grand jury has indicted a Nelsonville man on 32 charges of human trafficking, rape and pornography involving a minor, among other allegations.

Michael Stephen Ray Bedunah II, 38, was indicted by the grand jury on Oct. 18 and is being held in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The indictment includes the following charges:

  • Human trafficking
  • Eight counts of rape
  • Four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Two counts of corrupting another with drugs
  • Two counts of gross sexual imposition
  • 10 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance
  • Five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person

The indictment was announced by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Bedunah will appear at an Athens County Common Pleas Court arraignment on Oct. 30.

The case was reportedly investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the prosecutor’s offices of Athens and Meigs counties.

