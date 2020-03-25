The City of Nelsonville Mayor’s Court announces that due to Governor DeWine issuing an executive order declaring a state of emergency; the World Health Organization officially declaring COVID-19 to be a global “pandemic” requiring “urgent and aggressive action” to control the spread of the virus; President Trump issued a proclamation declaring a national emergency and The Director of Ohio Department of Health issued an amended order to limit and/or prohibit mass gatherings and the closure of venues in the State of Ohio.
The City of Nelsonville Mayor’s Court hereby continues all matters now pending before court until Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 6 p.m.
