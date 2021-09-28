The City of Nelsonville Mayor’s Court scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 6 p.m., has been canceled. The next Mayor’s Court is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Please contact The Mayors Court Clerk at 740-753-5692 or mayorscourt@cityofnelsonville.com with any questions.
