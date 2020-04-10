The City of Nelsonville Mayor’s Court will be continuing all matters now pending before the court until Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing recommendations. Please contact the Mayors Court Clerk at 740-753-5692 with any questions.
Most Popular
Articles
- Juvenile reported missing in Athens County
- Child abuse charges leveled against Nelsonville woman
- T-shirts find second life as medical masks
- First confirmed COVID-19 case in Meigs County
- Parents find ways to honor Senior students at home
- Despite initial concerns, OU to lend space for hospital overflow
- COVID-19 in Appalachia: Testing slow, but coming to Southeast Ohio
- OHSAA releases tentative spring schedule
- Radford, Chmiel made history at Alexander
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 beginning to rise in Southeast Ohio
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.