The city of Nelsonville Mayors Court is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 6 p.m.
In order to protect the health of employees, customers, and their families; efforts to control the spread of the virus the Court asks that only the defendant, his or her legal representation and witnesses enter the building or attend the hearing, social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask will be required to enter the building.
Please notify the Mayors Court Clerk, Nancy Bumgardner, at 740-753-5692 in advance if you will have witnesses or any questions.
