The City of Nelsonville Mayors Court is scheduled for May 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm.

In order to protect the health of employees, customers, and their families; efforts to control the spread of the virus the Court asked that the defendant, his or her legal representation and witnesses only enter the building or attend the hearing, social distancing guidelines and wearing mask will be required to enter the building. 

Please notify the Mayors Court Clerk, Angie Kurtz, at 740-753-5692 in advance if you will have witnesses or any questions.

