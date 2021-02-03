The City of Nelsonville is looking for community input on the City’s upcoming trash contract. Nelsonville residents can take an anonymous five question online survey to give their input on this issue. Nelsonville residents can go to tinyurl.com/24lw46b9, to complete the quiz. A scannable QR code has also been provided so that the survey can be accessed on your cellphone. The survey can also be accessed at the City’s website www.cityofnelsonville.com.

The Feb. 2, 2021, Nelsonville Utility Committee can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/y0CJjdj7U2U. All bidders presented their bids during this committee meeting. The online survey will be available until noon, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

