The City of Nelsonville announces that all City offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 and Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. City offices will re-open for business on Monday, December 28, 2020 for regular business hours. We wish everyone a Safe and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

