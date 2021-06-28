The City of Nelsonville announces that all City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021 in observance of the July 4th Independence Day Holiday. City offices will re-open for business on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 for regular business hours.
Nelsonville Offices closed July 5 in observance of independence day
