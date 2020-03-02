The city of Nelsonville Planning and Development Committee will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss Code Enforcement topics and The City of Nelsonville Comprehensive and Economic Plan. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
