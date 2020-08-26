The City of Nelsonville Council Planning and Development Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss signage as you enter the city and a proposed new business on Canal Street. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

