The City of Nelsonville Planning and Development Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss business registrations, junk vehicles, and ATV/UTV on city streets. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

