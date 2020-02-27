The City of Nelsonville Planning and Development Committee will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss plans for a Canal Street cleanup and gateways at each end of Canal Street.
