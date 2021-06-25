The Nelsonville City Planning Commission will hold a will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6:00PM. The meeting is being held to discuss zoning for little houses. The public may not attend the meeting in person. Citizens comments may be made online or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1PM, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).
Trending Now
-
Nelsonville woman wins first runner-up in Miss Ohio competition
-
Co-leader of area drug ring sentenced to up to seven and a half years in prison
-
Limited ATV use could be coming to Nelsonville soon
-
Athens Sheriff searching for Glouster man
-
Edwards, mum on Householder vote, promises statement when he ‘feels like it’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.