The City of Nelsonville Police and Fire Committee will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss staffing for the Police and Fire Departments.
Citizens comments may be made in person or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
