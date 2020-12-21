The City of Nelsonville Police and Fire Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss,

• An ordinance to cancel Police Department 9-1-1 dispatch services with Athens County

• An ordinance to enter into a contract with Hocking College for Police Department dispatch services

The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

