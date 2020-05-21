Due to the current COVID-19 to be a global pandemic, the city of Nelsonville regrets to announce the cancelation of the 2020 Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league. Any 2020 league sponsors and parents who have already paid will be reimbursed. We would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and dedication to Nelsonville youth.
