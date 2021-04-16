Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Nelsonville announces that the 2021 Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league will follow the Ohio Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club, and Professional Sports COVID-19 guidance from the Ohio Department of Health. All participants and spectators are expected to follow this guidance at all fields and games. A copy of the guidance is available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Youth-Collegiate-Amateur-Club-Pro-Sports.pdf. The city would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and dedication to Nelsonville youth.
Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league to follow COVID protocols
