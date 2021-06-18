The City of Nelsonville announces that Chestnut Street, from East Canal Street to Burr Oak Boulevard will be closed to traffic on Monday June 21, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday June 24, 2021. This section of Chestnut Street is being closed for cleaning and finishing asphalt paving. Please avoid this area.
