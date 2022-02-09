The City of Nelsonville announces that the intersection of Fayette Street and Monroe Street will be closed to traffic on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The roadway is being closed so that crews can move a gas main for a future project. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
