The City of Nelsonville is seeking applications for the City’s Dog Park Board. To be considered for the Board, the applicant must be an elector of the City of Nelsonville. The Dog Park Board shall consist of five members serving overlapping terms of five years each.
It shall be the function and duty of this Dog Park Board to recommend a program to Council for the operation of public dog parks, and the acquisition, improvement, construction and maintenance of the dog parks, and any other services related thereto. The Board’s functions and duties shall be advisory only.
To apply for a position on the City’s Dog Park Board please submit letters of interest to administration@cityofnelsonville.com
