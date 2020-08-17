The City of Nelsonville Street Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss street issues relating to the sewer projects and other general street issues. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

