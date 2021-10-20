The City of Nelsonville crews will be performing street line painting Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to the following streets: Nelsonville Public Square, Fayette Street, Columbus Street, and Rocky Boot Way.
The streets will have temporary closures as line painting is performed on each street. The closures may extend into evening hours. Streets will reopen to traffic as the paint dries. On street parking is not permitted while the line painting is being performed. Motorists are asked to please avoid these areas and use an alternate route.
