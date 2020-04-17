On Monday April 20, 2020, the Public Square in Nelsonville will be blocked, and. traffic restricted for re-striping of the area. The striping will take place throughout the day, however, pedestrians will still have access to all businesses on and around the Public Square.
On Tuesday April 21, 2020, Rocky Boot Way and Pine Grove Drive will have street re-striping throughout the day. Traffic will be diverted and at times temporarily stopped in those areas. Please avoid these areas.
