The City of Nelsonville announces that street crews will be performing street crack sealing on Fayette Street on Thursday Aug. 26, 2021, and Friday Aug. 27, 2021.
The crack sealing on Thursday Aug. 26, 2021, will be applied on the North side of Fayette Street.
The crack sealing on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, will be applied on the South side of Fayette Street.
All sealing work will take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. On street parking is not permitted on the side of the street affected while sealing work is being performed. Motorists are asked to please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
