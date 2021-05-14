The City of Nelsonville street sweeping program will be postponed due to repairs on the street sweeper. We hope to have the repairs complete and the street sweeper back on its daily routes by mid next week. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Residents with questions can call 740-753-1314.
Trending Now
-
Bomb threat closes Trimble HS on Tuesday, apparently part of larger spate of threats
-
Nelsonville youth charged in death of Eli Spangler
-
"A meal was never given more begrudgingly;" remembering Morgan's raid on Nelsonville
-
OMG! Rotisserie on 30-day suspension for Health Department violations
-
Plains woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 30,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.