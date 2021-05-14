The City of Nelsonville street sweeping program will be postponed due to repairs on the street sweeper. We hope to have the repairs complete and the street sweeper back on its daily routes by mid next week. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Residents with questions can call 740-753-1314.

